Weather Forecast: Clearing & warming up for the weekend

MISSOULA — A beautiful weekend is on the way for western Montana...

Before then, we have some parts of Montana seeing strong winds and precipitation today.

A low pressure system from the Pacific is moving across the Rocky Mountain front today, with states like Utah, Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming getting the bulk of the moisture.

However, the top edge of the rotation could bring in rain/snow to the very SW parts of Montana. Right now, it looks like the track of the low is further south than what it originally looked to do, so snow amounts have trended lower this morning for places like Lolo Pass.

There is still a chance though that the Bitterroot Valley and Granite County could see some light showers later today. Gusty winds will be felt more across I-90 today from Butte to Bozeman (20-40 MPH).

Basically, unless you have travel plans, the winds and the precipitation won't have much widespread impact for us.

As we head into tomorrow and the weekend, skies will clear up and the sun will shine through Sunday! Temperatures will again hit above-average in the 50°s for both Saturday and Sunday.