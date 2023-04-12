Weather Forecast: Clouds building today before snow returns

MISSOULA — Over the next three days, conditions will continue changing in western Montana.

Today, clouds will build throughout the day, with temperatures not reaching normal levels. Morning temperatures will be hitting above or below freezing while daytime highs look to only reach the high 40s.

By the evening commute hours, a low pressure system will track in across the southwest region of the state. Valleys south of I-90 will likely see light rain, which will slowly turn over to snow as it gets darker outside.

The period of heaviest snow will fall overnight today into late tomorrow morning. Snow totals are looking very minimal for northwest and west-central regions. Southwest areas will see heavier snow, especially at the mountain pass level.

MacDonald Pass, Homestake Pass, Anaconda, Butte, and Drummond have the highest predicted potential snowfall. Travel over these passes/areas will likely be difficult Thursday morning - plan for extra time to the commute.

Outside of the southwestern areas, most locations will only see light snow or flurries, if anything at all.

As temperatures warm up Friday, precipitation will move back to rain, and then finally taper off for a sunny and warmer weekend.