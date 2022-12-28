Weather Forecast: Cloudy conditions before another light snow system arrives

MISSOULA — While scattered snow showers are still possible tonight, most areas in western Montana will see overcast and cloudy conditions continue.

Patchy fog is a possibility tomorrow morning, but generally, the weather looks to be more mild in the coming days.

Another light-to-moderate snow system arrives Thursday night and continues into Friday.

Right now, snow totals are forecasted to be very light for valleys (Missoula, Kalispell, Ronan, Seeley Lake, and Superior), with models showing about a trace to a maximum of 2 inches. Mountain passes will see more snowfall - closer to 3-8 inches.

By Friday afternoon, the snow looks like it will taper off and chances for snow decrease for Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, a short drying trend is on the way and will allow for some breaks from the consistent moisture lately.