Weather Forecast: Cloudy conditions to end the work week

MISSOULA — For the rest of the work week, skies will be cloudy and mostly dry.

Models are picking up on *some* precipitation through Friday, but it will mainly be for the mountaintops. If valleys see moisture, it will be scattered and light precipitation. The areas with the best chances of moisture between now and Friday are south of I-90.

It is not until this weekend that the current weather pattern could finally change. Pacific forecasts are picking up on a jet stream bringing in some snow for the mountains, with rain/snow mix in the valleys.

2"-6" of mountain snow is likely from Saturday into Sunday, so start thinking about travel plans this weekend if you're headed towards a pass.

Trends for next week's weather are inconclusive, but it does look like temperatures will cool down slightly to more normal levels next week. For now, daytime highs will reach upper 30°s and low 40°s.