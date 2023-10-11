Weather Forecast: Cloudy & cool weather continues

MISSOULA — Cloudy, cool, and showery weather continues today for the region.

The low pressure trough causing the wet conditions will spin into other parts of the Northern Rockies, mainly Wyoming and Colorado.

With this direction, shower activity will decrease after the morning and calm down for a few hours. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will cool even more towards tomorrow.

As the moisture spins around though, another brief wave of valley rain and mountain snow is possible Thursday morning before it all officially moves away.

By Friday, skies will clear up with some sunshine and allow temperatures to warm to the 60s again.

In other words, keep the umbrella handy for now and plan on clear weather for Friday/Saturday.