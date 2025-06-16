Weather Forecast: Cloudy Monday with isolated thunderstorms later

MISSOULA — Happy Monday! Here’s a quick look at what’s going on with our weather this week:

This afternoon and evening, if you're in west-central or southwest Montana, keep an eye out for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could pack a bit of a punch with brief heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, and lightning—especially along the Divide.

From Tuesday through Thursday, things are looking drier and warmer. Temps will climb a good 5–10 degrees above normal, and it’ll be a bit breezy in the afternoons—especially Wednesday, when gusts could hit 25–35 mph.

Now, looking ahead to next weekend (June 21–22), we’re likely heading into a much cooler, wetter pattern. A big upper-level low is expected to move in, bringing widespread rain and possibly even some late-season snow at higher elevations. If that system comes in strong, snow levels could drop as low as 5,500–6,000 feet—which could impact backcountry hikers, especially around places like Glacier National Park.

Oh, and gardeners—keep an eye out. There’s even a small chance of frost by next Monday morning (mainly along the Divide), so plan accordingly!