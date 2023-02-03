Weather Forecast: Cloudy & slightly wet conditions for the weekend

MISSOULA — Weather conditions today will be impacted by a high pressure ridge, causing inversions to continue and set up in most valleys.

This high pressure will fade quickly though, leaving behind room for pacific moisture to move in throughout the next several days.

Precipitation looks like it will start later tonight, remain through the night, and run through the morning hours of Saturday. However, Saturday afternoon and evening looks calmer - just plenty of cloudiness.

By Sunday, more precipitation will fire up again, with better chances for snow in northwestern Montana and a rain/snow mix in the central and southern valleys. Mountain passes will be more treacherous to travel starting Sunday.

The wet weather pattern looks like it will stick around for the majority of next week, which is a change from what previous weather models were showing.

None of the incoming precipitation events look extreme, but roads will be a concern with overnight lows below freezing next week.