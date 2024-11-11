Weather Forecast: Cloudy Veterans Day; Several rounds of moisture this week

MISSOULA — At the start of this new week, we have fog, cloudy skies, inversions, and precipitation expected.

Visibility this morning has been changing rapidly. Between Missoula-to-Kalispell, numbers have ranged from 0.3 miles of visibility to 3 miles. Turn on those headlights and take it slow where the fog is dense.

Later on, cloudy skies and inversions will be around until a cold front moves in.

This front will bring a period of slightly elevated winds, followed by precipitation late tonight. Snow levels will not drop low enough to warrant too many worries about valley road conditions by tomorrow morning, but the mountain passes will likely be impacted for Tuesday morning's commute.

Then, more rounds of moisture are expected through the week. We may get a brief break Friday and Saturday with low chances for precipitation.

Throughout all of this, temperatures will remain in the 40°s starting tomorrow. Today, temperatures will be slightly warmer (before the front arrives) in some 50°s. If you are headed to a Veterans Day memorial, service, or assembly, grab a jacket and keep an eye out for the fog.

Wishing all of our Montana Veterans and their families a meaningful Veterans Day!