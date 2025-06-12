Weather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers & storms

MISSOULA — Before we get to the weekend, western Montana will continue to see off and on showers/thunderstorms.

This morning, showers are falling in NW Montana from the Mission Valley up to the Canada border. These showers will taper off around 10:00 AM and move to the east.

Later on today, more isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for everyone. Our severity risk today puts us at a non-severe risk. Still, keep an eye out for the combination of winds + lightning in case of new fire starts.

Temperatures today and for the next several days remain slightly above-average, but more mild. Expect mid 70°s to low 80°s.