Weather Forecast: Cold air mass will not move into Montana; expect warm temps

MISSOULA — Weather models have shifted over the weekend, showing that the large cold air mass that looked to hit the state will now miss Montana entirely.

Instead, temperatures will only drop slightly on Tuesday, with precipitation chances directed towards higher elevation areas.

Despite daytime highs remaining warm, mornings will significantly cool down this week. Freezing temperatures will be possible beginning on Tuesday.

Gusty winds are another condition to be aware of this week - Monday evening and Tuesday morning are when the strongest winds will be widespread.

Overall, the week ahead looks warm and mostly dry.