Weather Forecast: Cold front brings changing conditions

MISSOULA — A cold front sweeping across the Canadian border with Montana will bring changes to recently warm and dry conditions today.

The timing of the cold front is a little uncertain, but most radar models show the front tracking through during the morning hours and exiting the state later in the afternoon.

The front will allow overnight lows to stay warmer in the 40s. However, daytime highs will be stuck in the mid 50s. The temperatures felt over the weekend and Monday in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, do not look to return for a while.

Along with cooler temperatures, gusty winds will accompany the cold front. Wind gusts are expected to rise between 20-30 MPH, with a few areas seeing gusts all the way to 50 MPH east of the divide.

Valleys look mild overall with this front, especially in terms of precipitation. Light rain will arrive for valleys early this morning and taper off. Minimal amounts are expected at low elevation population centers.

High elevations could see more impacts and more precipitation in the form of snow. Mainly, snow to looks to fall along the Montana/Idaho border and along the divide.

Hopefully, a few April showers will bring some May flowers!