Weather Forecast: Cold front brings winds, storms, temperature changes

MISSOULA - An incoming cold front moving towards the region will bring winds, storms, and temperature changes.

Conditions will stay mild through the afternoon until the front arrives.

Temperatures will be very warm today — fueling fires and the potential thunderstorms.

At the warmest part of the day, the cold front will sweep in.

Ahead of the front, winds will pick up and start to gust anywhere from 5 mph to 40 mph.

Then, the rain and storms will be felt next.

Plan to take an umbrella for the evening commute.

Showers look consistent through the evening, while thunderstorms look more isolated.

In general, the severity level of these storms has been placed at a "marginal risk".

This level means that heavy rains, lightning, hail up to 1", and winds are possible in the isolated cells.

Based on the negative tilt of the front (the front is tilted diagonally towards where it came from) and the associated low pressure system — showers will rotate counterclockwise overnight and continue tomorrow as well.

Rainfall totals may be anywhere from .05"-1", with higher amounts expected in Northwest Montana.

After the cold front produces the major activity, the big story will be the temperature change.

An almost 30-degree drop is expected from today into tomorrow.

Basically, we go from summer thunderstorm weather to fall sweater weather in just 24 hours.