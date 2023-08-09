Weather Forecast: Cold front to leave behind cooler temperatures and gusty winds

MISSOULA - The quick, but decent cold front moving through the region today will leave behind a few changes to the weather.

Most notably, the front will allow breezy winds to intensify into gusts between 10 mph to 40 mph.

These winds will continue through tomorrow, causing elevated fire danger and choppy lake conditions at local waters.

One benefit of the cold front is any possible moisture that will move in around 3:30 p.m. for Northwest Montana, 5:30 p.m. for west-central Montana, and 7 p.m. for Southwest Montana.

Also, temperatures will drop into some 70s and low 80s tomorrow due to the front.

Outside of the winds, the rest of the work week looks incredibly clear and warm.

Daytime highs will climb slowly into the mid-90s by Sunday, before another cool-down next week.