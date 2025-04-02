Weather Forecast: Cold front tonight for the Flathead; beautiful weekend ahead

MISSOULA — The current weather pattern continues in western Montana today - rain, snow, overcast skies, and cooler temperatures.

This morning, snow showers are falling in SW Montana. Roads between Drummond and Philipsburg are slushy or snowy and icy.

Throughout the day, light off and on showers will drizzle. Highs should climb only to mid 40°s and a few 50°s, if we're lucky.

A cold front from Canada is then expected to sweep in tonight and bring winter weather to the Flathead/Mission region.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories to warn about the commute impacts tomorrow morning. Generally, valleys included in the advisory could see 1-3" overnight and through tomorrow morning. Mountain passes like Marias Pass are forecasted to receive 5-8" of snow.

That front will then move down south across the treasure state until it exits the region on Friday.

Basically, this means we have two more days of winter/spring wet weather. By Friday, full sunshine is expected.

Temperatures won't warm up until Saturday and Sunday though. Some nice 60°s are on the way!