Weather Forecast: Cold temps persist with arctic air; more light snow tomorrow

MISSOULA — Following our heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions yesterday, today will feel like a bluebird day for some of us.

Throughout the morning, snow has continued to die down and clouds look to be clearing for the rest of the morning.

Temperatures are still very wintry though.

The Arctic front that looked to sweep the region yesterday stalled slightly and is now still working through west-central Montana and eventually the Bitterroot Valley.

Behind the front will be some gusty winds, light/quick snowfall, and chilly temperatures.

However, for most of the day, expect improving conditions.

Roads and commutes will still be tricky to navigate this morning.

Most areas are reporting snow and ice-covered roads. As always in poor weather, try to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to be today.

Many schools — especially in Flathead County — have canceled or delayed the start of classes.

Later this evening, a second round of snow is slated to roll in. Accumulations are not expected to be impressive this time — light snowfall is all that current forecast models show.

Roads may still be an issue tomorrow morning, but temperatures will be improving and things will begin to dry out over the weekend.