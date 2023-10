MISSOULA — Weather conditions are shaping up to be comfortable for the rest of the work week, and into the weekend.

High pressure will amplify over the next few days, bringing in drier air and warmer temperatures.

Today, expect highs in the 60s, with 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

No rain is in the forecast until Tuesday next week when another cold front brings winds & more precipitation.

For now, enjoy the leaves at their peak and this dry spell.