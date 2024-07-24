Weather Forecast: Concern for elevated fire danger with winds, t-storms, & heat

MISSOULA — Weather conditions today are a perfect storm for increasing fire danger as winds, isolated thunderstorms, and scorching temperatures combine.

Ahead of the concern for elevated fire danger, the National Weather Service has re-issued the Heat Advisory and issued a Red Flag Warning in effect today.

Essentially, the incoming cold front will collide with our very warm air and create some instability. This instability will bring winds, but also create isolated thunderstorms.

The northern half of western Montana has only a general thunderstorm risk and the half below Arlee down to the Bitterroot is under a "Marginal Risk". At this level, thunderstorms are limited in intensity, but can still produce very gusty winds and dry lightning. The lightning and the winds are major contributors to the Red Flag Warning.

Right now, thunderstorms are tracking to come in late tonight into the early AM hours tomorrow. This timing indicates that most of us will be sleeping if we see new fire starts. As a result, we highly recommend having an emergency kit ready if you live outside a major residential area. Also, please sign up for the Smart 911 alerts that can be sent to your phone in case of an evacuation order.

Although we hope for the best today, please keep an eye on weather conditions late tonight and tomorrow morning. This time period will be the most critical for wildfires.

By Thursday, temperatures will cool down significantly and continue that way for the weekend.