Weather Forecast: Conditions remaining mild and stable this week

MISSOULA - With a high pressure ridge dominating our weather pattern, conditions are staying stable and mild this week.

Gusty winds will be strong in the Bitterroot region until midday, at the same time that rain and snow are possible in upper elevations.

Today will be our coldest day of the week with temperatures in the 60s, but by tomorrow daytime highs will be closer to 70º.

Overnight lows will trend cooler, making frosty mornings will be possible throughout this week.

Wednesday morning is forecasted to be the best day for a fall freeze.