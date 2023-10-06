Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Conditions shaping up nicely for a great weekend

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:16 AM, Oct 06, 2023
MISSOULA — Weather conditions are shaping up nicely, with dry and warm fall weather expected this weekend.

High pressure is responsible for this change in scenery. Clouds will begin to clear and sunshine will return in full force.

Temperatures should run anywhere from 10-15 degrees above normal until Monday.

Basically, the forecast looks two-thumbs-up all weekend. Head outside for Apple Day in Hamilton or a hike to see the leaves.

Late Monday night, a cold front will disrupt this nice weather and bring back some wet conditions so enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

