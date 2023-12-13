Weather Forecast: Continued fog/inversion conditions

MISSOULA — Not much change is expected weather-wise in Western Montana as high pressure keeps fog and inversions in the forecast.

Expect similar conditions to repeat over the next several days.

One difference this morning however, is the possibility for freezing drizzle in a few areas. The chances for the drizzle are slight - only at 20% - but even a tiny bit of drizzle can make roadways icy and delay the morning commute.

Give yourself a few extra minutes this morning & each morning this week to get work/school safely with fog and light precipitation.

Generally, things will feel grey, cloudy, humid, and chilly amid these inversions. Temperatures will only reach 30s for the rest of this week.

Right now, there's no big change forecasted in the weather pattern that would break up the current one. We'll continue to track things and monitor air quality while these inversions continue.