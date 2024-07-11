Weather Forecast: Continued heat with increased fire danger for the weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures are slightly cooler today, but not by much.

This trend of above-average temperatures will continue through the next month. Overall, long-range models are indicating that the heat is here to stay.

Fortunately, we do not have any immediate triple-digit-temps in the forecast, only 90s.

Prolonged heat like this will not lend itself well to fire danger though. Right now, we have extremely low humidity, gusty winds, and possible dry lightning over the weekend to watch out for.

These factors combined with the heat have led to increases in fire danger levels across western Montana. We all need to do our part in the next few weeks to prevent wildfires.

Also, continue to watch out for signs of heat-related illnesses. Sunshine and 90s will be hanging out for a while!