Weather Forecast: Continued high pressure brings mostly dry conditions

MISSOULA — As the weekend and the New Year's holiday draws closer, high pressure will continue to get stronger over the region.

Today, a tiny bit of moisture will push into the ridge and bring light mountain snow to a few ranges. Flurries may fall in valleys, but they would be extremely light and not create too many impacts.

The fog and inversions from the high pressure may create some travels impacts though. Fog is expected to return repeatedly each morning as we go through the weekend. Flights can be delayed when fog reduces visibility, so check with airlines frequently if you have travel plans this weekend.

Fog may turn into freezing fog in a few spots as well, creating slick spots in some areas. Temperatures will swing between 20s and 30s for the evening and daytime.

Basically, outside of a few minor impacts, the next few days will be pretty calm and dry.