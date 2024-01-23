Weather Forecast: Continued off and on precipitation through Thursday

MISSOULA — Pacific moisture will continue to bring weak off and on precipitation to the region through Thursday.

Some of the precip will fall as snow, with some of it as freezing rain. Although totals will be minimal, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for certain areas as needed. It is likely these advisories will continue to change while the weather remains slightly active until Thursday.

Continue to check road conditions frequently through Thursday. Even a slight amount of freezing rain can create slick conditions quickly.

Right now, ground temperatures are much cooler than air temperatures and that condition will contribute icy surfaces. Driveways, sidewalks, and especially bridges and overpasses should be traveled over with caution.

By Friday and into the weekend, high pressure will take over and change a few things. Temperatures will keep warming into the 40s with drier conditions. Inversions may develop over time as we head into the upcoming calm pattern.