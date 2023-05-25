Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Continued precipitation chances; mild temperatures remain

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:28 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 06:28:01-04

MISSOULA — A series of low pressure systems is keeping precipitation chances in the forecast through Memorial Day Weekend.

For now, the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms remain until Saturday (40-60%). By Sunday, the chances decrease to a slight risk.

Temperatures will also remain relatively mild until Sunday, where they begin to warm well above normal.

Normal daytime highs for May usually hit around 66 degrees. This month, temperatures have been consistently warmer.

Although the temps will warm into the weekend, the showers and thunderstorms will stick around.

This spring pattern is allowing pacific moisture to repeatedly move across western Montana. Until a stronger high pressure system builds in, the chances for moisture will continue for our region.

