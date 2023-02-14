Weather Forecast: Continued snow showers for Valentine's Day

MISSOULA — Snow showers will continue on this Valentine's Day, with changing snow levels and intensities throughout the day.

For most valleys, weather models are showing snow totals sticking between T - 3". Higher elevations could see anywhere between 4-10", including the Potomac/Seeley Lake area.

A cold front overnight has dropped temperatures slightly, with highs right around 30 degrees. Overnight lows hit well below freezing, which means slick roads for some stretches of highway. Expect minor impacts for valleys and moderate impacts for mountain passes.

Western Montana is no stranger to snowfall on Valentine's Day - the average snowfall between 2000-2022 is 0.3" with the maximum snowfall recorded at 3.2". Temperatures are generally a little warmer than what is forecasted for today.

By the end of the day, snow will dissipate, with a few scattered showers remaining in the Bitterroot region.

High pressure will start to build Wednesday and Thursday, bringing drier weather for several days until another weather system arrives over the weekend.