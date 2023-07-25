Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Continued winds, but cooler temps today

Todays Highs.png
Dani Hallows
Todays Highs.png
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 06:30:11-04

MISSOULA — Today will feel like a bit of a shift with weather conditions.

A slow-moving dry "cold" front will sweep through western Montana and help drop temperatures back to seasonable normals. The drop in temperatures will probably feel dramatic since the heat has been so strong lately, but the "cold" front will not be all that cold.

Cooler temps will be great for our fire weather; however, gusty winds will continue today. Gusts are expected to reach between 20-40 MPH and pick up again in the afternoon/early evening.

Skies will remain clear and sunny for the most part. NW Montana has about a 20% chance for rain showers or thunderstorms as the front passes through.

Temperatures go back to slightly above normal ranges by tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!