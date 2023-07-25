Weather Forecast: Continued winds, but cooler temps today

MISSOULA — Today will feel like a bit of a shift with weather conditions.

A slow-moving dry "cold" front will sweep through western Montana and help drop temperatures back to seasonable normals. The drop in temperatures will probably feel dramatic since the heat has been so strong lately, but the "cold" front will not be all that cold.

Cooler temps will be great for our fire weather; however, gusty winds will continue today. Gusts are expected to reach between 20-40 MPH and pick up again in the afternoon/early evening.

Skies will remain clear and sunny for the most part. NW Montana has about a 20% chance for rain showers or thunderstorms as the front passes through.

Temperatures go back to slightly above normal ranges by tomorrow.