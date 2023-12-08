Weather Forecast: Cool & cloudy game day weather; more moisture this weekend

MISSOULA — The FCS playoff game in Missoula will be cool and cloudy tonight.

Bundle up if you are headed to the game to cheer on those Griz!

A drive home from the game should generally be okay for most valleys.

However, snow showers will likely impact the Seeley/Swan Lake area, Lookout Pass, and Lolo Pass, so be cautious in those directions if traveling tonight.

Saturday morning will be clear from showers again, but it will be foggy.

Then, remnants of an atmospheric river will give a few more pushes of moisture over the weekend.

Right now, weather models are showing snow arriving for the Idaho/Montana border in the afternoon on Saturday, with widespread precipitation by Saturday night.

Sunday morning looks to be slick in both valleys and mountain passes.

Although snow is expected at mountain passes, valleys may see more of a rain/snow mix and it will be difficult to pinpoint exact areas of poor road conditions.

On the other hand, it is fairly clear on what will impact the mountain passes.

Most high elevations should expect at least 3-5" of snow, with Lookout and Snowbowl areas maybe receiving closer to 8-14".

Snow totals will heavily depend on inversions and temperatures when it comes to the valleys.

Basically, be prepared for changing conditions by Saturday night and Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued and are likely to be updated all weekend.

Monday looks wet as well before a drier weather pattern starts Tuesday next week.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s through next week.