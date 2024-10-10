Weather Forecast: Cool & cloudy with a few showers, another Aurora chance today

MISSOULA — Our weather pattern remains mostly calm and warm, but today will be slightly cooler and cloudier.

Yesterday's cold front is on the way out and will leave behind a few chances for isolated showers with temperatures in the 60°s today.

SW Montana, including Ravalli and Granite counties, have the best chance for a few rain sprinkles. Any precipitation would be helpful there with recent fire activity and subsequent haze. Basically, keep an eye out for a stray shower in the Bitterroot today!

Cloud coverage may start to diminish through the day, which is good news considering there is another chance to see the Northern Lights tonight.

Currently, a G4 (on a scale of 5) has been issued for this event. The best viewing times recommended by NOAA were between 8 PM - 12 AM. Head for low light pollution and good luck!

Into the weekend, temperatures will warm back up to 70°s with sunshine.