Weather Forecast: Cool spring temperatures with more potential rain showers

MISSOULA — Following mild temperatures and rainy conditions over the weekend, the springtime conditions will continue for a few more days.

Temperatures have dropped significantly since Sunday, with lows this morning sitting in freezing territory for Southwest Montana.

Daytime highs will reach the 40s, 50s, and mostly 60s across Western Montana.

Also, there is continued potential for rain showers today.

Generally, the showers will be part of a diagonal band that stretches from Southwest Montana to Great Falls, covering Potomac and Seeley Lake.

In Northwest Montana, skies are expected to stay mostly dry with clouds here and there.

Similar conditions will set up for Tuesday.

By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will rise with some drier weather as well.