Weather Forecast: Cool, wet, and windy weather for the weekend

MISSOULA — General weather conditions are changing today for Montana.

Monsoon moisture will shift the current hot and dry pattern to a more wet and cool one.

Generally, the main concern with this shift will be thunderstorm and lightning potential for Western Montana with flooding being a concern in Eastern Montana.

Rain amounts will vary by location, but the best chance across the board for rain showers will be Saturday around lunchtime.

Sunday will be a continuation of the cooler temps & rain showers. By next week, showers turn into more scattered pockets of rain and temperatures rise slightly to normal levels.