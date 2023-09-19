Weather Forecast: Cool with rain and mountain snow

MISSOULA — Looking at another nice day today with temperatures in the 60s along with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy winds will again develop this afternoon with gusts around 20-30 mph.

Cooler air will continue to move in Wednesday with highs again in the 60s. Scattered rain showers will also be possible primarily across northwest Montana.

Rain showers will be most widespread for Western Montana from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The coolest temperatures move in Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Mountain snow will also be possible during this time frame. Those with plans to be out hiking, hunting or camping in the backcountry should plan on cold and wet conditions.

Expect scattered showers with highs in the 50s to low 60s by Friday.

Temperatures look to start rebounding for the weekend with highs back in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.

