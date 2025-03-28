Weather Forecast: Cooler and wetter weekend conditions

MISSOULA — Happy Friday!

Today, expect gusty winds, scattered rain showers, and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will cool as a low pressure system moves east of the Continental Divide, bringing more unsettled weather to western Montana. Highs should reach low to mid 50°s today.

Then, the weekend will bring more active weather with snow levels lowering to about 5,000 feet.

Snow is likely in the higher elevations, especially in the Anaconda Pintlers and over Homestake and Lost Trail Passes by Sunday morning.

Lower elevations south of I-90 may see a mix of rain and snow, but with minimal impacts.

This off/on active pattern with cooler temperatures will remain through the first week of April.