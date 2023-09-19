Weather Forecast: Cooler temperatures and fall-like conditions

MISSOULA — Change is in the air - fall-like conditions start today before more overcast weather arrives.

Temperatures will feel frosty for some areas this morning (Philipsburg) and only reach highs in the 60s for valleys this afternoon.

Skies will remain cloudy, with some clearing tonight before the clouds move in again ahead of our next low pressure system.

The low will track down from Canada, allowing for cooler air and a push of moisture Thursday. Thursday is likely to be 1) the coolest day (highs in the 50s) and 2) the wettest day with 40-60% chance of rain for valleys and mountain snow above 6000 feet.

Gardeners will want to cover tender vegetation for much of this week and the rest of us will want to pull out the warm layers.

The forecast is still unclear after Thursday though. Some weather models show a warming and drying trend that looks seasonal.

Keep an eye to the sky this week and enjoy the changing seasons!