Weather Forecast: Cooler temperatures & mixed precipitation for the weekend

MISSOULA — Our one brief day of sunshine and warmth has come and gone... this weekend, we take a few steps back into more winter-ish spring weather.

We have a series of fronts/low pressure systems that will change up conditions for a few days. Today, a cold front is moving across the treasure state, which will drop temperatures about 10° in upper 50°s and low 60°s.

Also, a few scattered showers and increasing cloud coverage are expected today with the passage of this front.

On Saturday, we get low pressure system dropping in from Canada. This system will make Saturday the wettest day of the weekend.

Valleys should mostly see rain, but a few valleys in NW Montana like Essex, West Glacier, or even Columbia Falls could see snow mixed in.

Snow totals are forecasted to reach 2-6" at Marias Pass, with 1-2" of snow possible for the valley above. Basically, this is a mountain snow storm. Road impacts will be possible for high elevation areas.

Along with the skies, temperatures will be changing for the weekend. By Saturday, we will lose another 10° from our warm Thursday. This drop would take us to upper 40°s and low 50°s for highs Saturday/Sunday.

Next week, forecast models show mild, calm, and warmer weather.