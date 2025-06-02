Weather Forecast: Cooler temperatures to start the new week

MISSOULA — Happy Monday!

Our new week starts out with cooler temperatures and isolated showers in NW Montana. In fact, temperatures will be below average for June as we start this week.

These cooler temps will bring some relief to recent record-breaking heat, but the coolness won't last long. By the weekend, high temperatures will climb back up into the 80°s.

Isolated showers may occur today north of I-90. Most showers will be light. However, areas near the Divide may see slightly heavier precipitation.

The rest of the week looks calm and dry with partly sunny skies.