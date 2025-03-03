Weather Forecast: Cooler temps + light moisture for first week of March

MISSOULA — Welcome to March!

After a beautiful weekend, we will start to see a cooling trend and moisture return to the forecast this week.

Highs today will climb only to low/mid 40°s, while lows will continue to be below freezing. Expect cloudy/overcast skies today and partly cloudy skies by tomorrow/Wednesday.

Western Montana will basically be in between high pressure/low pressure systems, so that means average temperatures and limited moisture as the precipitation is directed south of us. However, we still could see mountain snow and valley mix (rain/snow) today and tomorrow.

Showers will overall be very light and scattered, but enough to warrant a good jacket and shoes for wet weather.

Overall, the next few days look like a mild March week!