Weather Forecast: Cooler to end the week

MISSOULA — Things will stay a bit breezy Thursday for western Montana behind the passage of Wednesday’s cold front.

Weather Forecast: 8.14.25

Highs Thursday will top out in the low 80s for most with ample sunshine.

Erin Yost

Friday will feature more sun than clouds with a few showers developing for northwest Montana by the evening and into Saturday. Due to the increase in cloud cover and shower threat, high temps in the northwest will only top out in the mid to upper 70s these days with 80s elsewhere.

While mainly dry conditions are expected with a southwesterly flow this weekend, a few showers or late day thunderstorms are possible for west central and southwest Montana, too.

The extended forecast is showing that ridging will take place again early next week with highs back well into the 80s and low 90s with quite a bit of sunshine.