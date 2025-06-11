Weather Forecast: Cooler today with scattered showers and storms

MISSOULA — Heads up for this afternoon and evening: If you're south of I-90, keep an eye on the sky.

A couple of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, especially if we get some clearing and afternoon heating.

Gusty winds (up to 60 mph), hail, and heavy downpours could pop up—mainly in parts of southwest Montana.

There’s also a small chance of flash flooding near burn scars or flood-prone spots, but overall, storm movement should help reduce that risk.

Temperatures will be much cooler today though. Expect a mix of high and low 80°s for most valleys. No more 90°s in sight for the next week.

Looking ahead to the end of the week: Expect cooler temps but continued daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. Friday looks like the most active day region-wide for storms, thanks to another incoming weather system.

And a quick peek at next week: There’s a 30% chance we’ll see a bigger, wetter system move through around the 17th. Some models are hinting at a deeper trough with widespread rain, but others suggest it’ll stay mostly dry.

We’ll keep you posted as that picture gets clearer.