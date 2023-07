MISSOULA - A cold front brings cooler temperatures along with some breezy winds to western Montana Tuesday.

Most of the scattered showers from earlier have come to an end. Expect highs in the 80s today.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s Tuesday with sunny skies overhead.

High pressure rebuilds to end the week with very hot temperatures expected for the weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s Thursday and Friday then mid 90s to low 100s will be possible for the weekend.