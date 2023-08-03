Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Cooler & wetter weather on the way

7 day temp trend.png
Dani Hallows
7 day temp trend.png
Future Track.png
Posted at 4:06 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 06:06:08-04

MISSOULA — Today will be another scorcher for Western Montana with continued dry and breezy conditions. The Air Quality Alert previously seen this week has updated to include only Flathead, Lake, and Missoula counties.

Fortunately, a pattern change is on the way. Starting Friday, most areas will begin to see cloud coverage increase, temperatures cool, and light precipitation.

The best day for widespread shower activity and thunderstorms is on Saturday though. Through Sunday, all of this action may allow for the blanket of haze to clear.

Long-range models show temperatures staying cooler and more wet weather through next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!