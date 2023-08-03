Weather Forecast: Cooler & wetter weather on the way

MISSOULA — Today will be another scorcher for Western Montana with continued dry and breezy conditions. The Air Quality Alert previously seen this week has updated to include only Flathead, Lake, and Missoula counties.

Fortunately, a pattern change is on the way. Starting Friday, most areas will begin to see cloud coverage increase, temperatures cool, and light precipitation.

The best day for widespread shower activity and thunderstorms is on Saturday though. Through Sunday, all of this action may allow for the blanket of haze to clear.

Long-range models show temperatures staying cooler and more wet weather through next week.