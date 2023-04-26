Weather Forecast: Cooler with gusty winds Thursday

MISSOULA — High pressure continues to build, bringing warm temperatures and dry weather. Temperatures warm into the 70s Friday and 70s/80s by the weekend. The record high in Missoula on Sunday is 82°, right now we are forecasting a high of 84° for Sunday.

The only active weather this week comes in the form of a quick moving cold front Thursday. Right now, mountain snow and valley rain looks most likely for areas east of the divide. For us west of the divide, the most noticeable change will be the development of gusty winds. Expect gusts around 15-20 mph in northwest Montana and 20-30 mph for areas along and south of the I-90 corridor.