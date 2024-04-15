Weather Forecast: Cooling temperatures, gusty winds, & precipitation on the way

MISSOULA — Big changes to our current, pleasant weather pattern start today but increase in intensity tomorrow.

The first few changes we will feel include the winds picking up and a drop in temperatures.

Gusty winds have already begun with a range of 10 mph to 25 mph.

Tomorrow, wind speeds across all Western Montana valleys may reach 20 mph to 30 mph.

Temperatures will be dropping from mild 60s and 70s to chillier 50s and upper 40s tomorrow.

Following the wind and temperature changes, precipitation will roll in.

Low pressure from British Columbia should arrive late Tuesday and bring snowfall while we are sleeping.

A few mountain passes and select areas in Southwest Montana could experience light snow showers through early Wednesday morning.

The moisture should taper off Wednesday and leave us with cooler and drier air until the weekend.