Weather Forecast: Critical fire conditions continue - hot, dry, and breezy

MISSOULA — After a weekend of unfavorable fire conditions, the weather is looking to stay hot, dry, and breezy.

Temperatures will stay above average levels with winds running anywhere from 5-20 MPH. That number may not seem like a lot of speed, but it makes it a difference when it comes to fires.

Today should be clear of chances for dry lightning. Hazy skies will be present throughout the day.

Until the midweek, plan on critical fire danger. By Wednesday night/Thursday, there will be a slight shift in the weather pattern that will allow for cooler temperatures for maybe some precipitation.