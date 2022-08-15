Weather Forecast: Current conditions are keeping fire danger extremely high this week

Storms over the weekend increased the chances of new wildfires beginning, with approximately 200 lightning strikes being reported in Missoula County.

Other parts of western Montana also saw severe storms, with high winds and some rainfall.

The current week will look drastically different - expect dry air and hot temperatures.

The temperatures will start to rise on Tuesday, but Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week.

These temperatures will sit around the upper 90s and could potentially reach 100 degrees in some areas.

A slight bit of relief will come in the form of low 90s and clouds over the weekend.

Weather models are also showing a lack of any precipitation this week.

Skies will be clear ad dry due to a high-pressure ridge over the western half of the United States.

Again, these temperatures are above-average for the next 6-to-14 days.

If you can, plan to stay in air-conditioned places Wednesday and Thursday.

Outdoor activities will be more comfortable by Saturday.