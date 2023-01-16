Weather Forecast: Current pattern continues; temperatures cool slightly

MISSOULA — The current pattern of light & mixed precipitation with patchy valley fog will continue this week as temperatures start to cool slightly.

This morning, there is the potential for black ice in certain areas with light freezing rain/snow. Drivers should be cautious with these conditions, because the fog will impact visibility yet again.

A heavier layer of moisture will impact the Butte/Blackfoot region today. Homestake and MacDonald Passes will see about 2-6 inches of snow accumulate, with valley areas receiving between 1-3".

The precipitation bands near Butte will start to track towards the Northwest region & bring light snow tonight into Tuesday morning for the border of Idaho/Flathead areas.

Other surges of moisture will be off and on throughout the week. A broad low pressure trough sitting in the west is responsible for the precipitation and is slowly moving east this week.

Temperatures are staying close to the mid 30s for the first half of the week. In the second half, temperatures are trending closer to freezing.

Long-range forecast models are suggesting that arctic air is on the way after the weekend, with a potential drying high pressure system moving in.

For now, expect much of the same weather we have seen lately - foggy, wet, and cool.