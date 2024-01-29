Weather Forecast: Dangerous avalanche conditions today

MISSOULA — Very mild temperatures along with some sunshine is leading to unstable snow and very dangerous avalanche conditions for the mountains across Northwest Montana.

Large avalanches could occur naturally or be easily triggered by a person. An avalanche warning is in place until 7 a.m. Tuesday and will be reevaluated at that time.

High pressure will be firmly in place through Thursday of this week.

This will lead to dry and mild weather with highs daily reaching the 40s. Some valleys could even reach the low 50s today and tomorrow.

Valley fog will be possible each morning with high pressure leading to inversions.

Changes will begin Friday as the high pressure ridge is replaced with a more active weather pattern.

Rain showers will develop Friday with highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures then drop back in the 30s for the weekend leading to mountain snow along with valley rain/snow showers.

