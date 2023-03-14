Weather Forecast: Daytime spring-like showers with overnight snow continues

MISSOULA — Over the next two days, spring-like precipitation patterns with overnight snowfall are expected to continue in western Montana.

Ahead of the wet weather, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for mountain passes - Marias, Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail all included. Snow is forecasted to be higher in these elevations, with changeable conditions for the passes. Visibility could be reduced at any time with blowing snow and gusty winds. Travel will be quickly evolving in these areas.

The advisory issued by the local National Weather Service office will either expire at 9 AM today, or update to include Wednesday's snowfall.

Each valley will experience different conditions with this system. As the moisture is coming from the Pacific atmospheric river, much of the lower half of the Rockies will see better snow totals and overall wetter weather.

This set-up will impact the Bitterroot valley more than other valleys. Northwest Montana areas should expect minimal impacts, minus the West Glacier region.

The same pattern looks to occur on Wednesday as has last night/today. A majority of the moisture will fall overnight, with drier conditions during the day. As temperatures cool, the light rain at night will transition into snow.

By Thursday, skies are looking clear and temperatures look to hit right around seasonal normal highs (in the 40s).

