Weather Forecast: Dense fog moving in along with smoky skies

MISSOULA — A patchy fog is moving in this morning, which will add to the overcast skies already glooming over western Montana.

Low-lying areas in the Flathead valleys and Bitterroot valleys will see more dense fog.

Use low-beam highlights for the morning commute and drive with caution. Fog can make the visibility decline very quickly.

Thursday morning looks to also be foggy, but it should move out by Friday.

Friday may be the best day to finally see some sunshine peak through, as storms and showers look to return on Saturday and continue into next week.