Weather Forecast: Developing inversions will keep temperatures cold

MISSOULA — A high pressure system moving in for the weekend will cause inversions to likely develop in valley areas.

Inversions act like a blanket and trap air at lower levels, which means that the below normal cold temperatures in western Montana will stick around.

The inversions may have other effects as well - poor air quality and poor visibility from fog could occur.

As holiday tree permits now being sold for the Flathead, Lolo, and Bitterroot National Forests, any tree cutting this weekend will be very chilly!

Weather models for next week are unclear as to what is moving in next. Right now, it looks like western Montana is in-between systems, so the forecast is spotty for next week.

At least for this weekend, the weather will remain dry and cold.