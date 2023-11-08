Weather Forecast: Drier & clearer conditions for a few days

MISSOULA — In general, drier and clearer conditions will begin to move in for the region today.

A high pressure ridge will briefly build and allow for some added sunshine and warmth. The ridge will be short-lived though with a possible low pressure trough disrupting the mild weather on Friday.

At that point, chances rise for a mix of rain and snow, potentially impacting the Friday morning commute. However, Friday morning is not the only time we may see impacts.

This morning, mountain passes including Lolo, Lookout, and Lost Trail are at risk for slick conditions after receiving moisture overnight and experiencing cooler temps. Tomorrow morning, dense fog is expected.

Basically, be ready for changing conditions in the next few mornings. Daytime conditions will be quite calm and nice with average temperatures until the low pressure slides in on Friday.